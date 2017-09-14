The Lightning’s 2017 training camp made it official today, kicking off with media day inside Amalie Arena.
Coming soon… ⚡️ #BoltsCamp pic.twitter.com/5f5EOshK1T
Stamkos: "[This is] the best I've felt since the surgery. It's been a positive summer." #BoltsCamp pic.twitter.com/KyP8Zm3sLB
Johnson: "I think everyone has the same expectation and when you all have the same goal, it definitely helps." #BoltsCamp pic.twitter.com/PyiHThKkT4
Vasy: "It's nice to be here again. I've been waiting for this camp and I'm ready."
Says consistency is a big focus this season. #BoltsCamp pic.twitter.com/UAYi7Ms4wk
Killorn: "This core has been together for a while… Right now is our time to succeed. We know we have to have a big year." #BoltsCamp pic.twitter.com/uyo4oVPELk
Hedman: "We want to win hockey games, contribute, and have a good season. That's the bottom line." #BoltsCamp pic.twitter.com/ZgvD11WGqS
#tblightning Ryan Callahan: "Guys are hungry. I think we've got something to prove." pic.twitter.com/nk2TgzRXvi
Steven Stamkos: "The guys are anxious to get back + prove to ourselves + everyone we're not gonna let what happened last year happen again" pic.twitter.com/rLAoePacZi
It's testing/medicals/media day at #tblightning camp @RealStamkos91 pic.twitter.com/RyiODjYazz
#TBLightning GM Steve Yzerman addressing the media on the opening day of training camp. pic.twitter.com/s2kh1vyJ7k
#Bolts head coach Jon Cooper now up at the podium talking about expectations for 2017-18. pic.twitter.com/bCBTzxcb2Q
Alex Killorn just found out new #Bolts forward Chris Kunitz has won 4 Stanley Cups. pic.twitter.com/KWk9qkeh9D
Tyler Johnson never wants to go through a long summer like the one he just experienced. #Bolts pic.twitter.com/LF2McdrwYX
Peter Budaj shooting some cut-in videos for Fox Sports. Shoutout to @GMarteLive filming in the background. pic.twitter.com/UyZKiVGNDW
Vladislav Namestnikov posing for images that will be used on the video board this season. #Bolts pic.twitter.com/xcThjROD0D
Ondrej Palat getting vertical…and sticking the landing. #Bolts pic.twitter.com/BYgkXwgSqY
#Bolts captain Steven Stamkos getting the green screen treatment. pic.twitter.com/8ciiDZeWLu
Killorn on Vasy, "Everyone knows how hard he works. As he keeps growing in this league, he's going to be a scary goalie to play against." pic.twitter.com/skbEOVmi78
