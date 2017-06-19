Henri Ikonen agreed to terms on a two-year deal with KHL Helsingin on Monday.

Selected in the sixth round of the 2013 NHL Draft, Ikonen was unable to make the Lightning’s NHL roster during his three years with AHL Syracuse. The winger registered just 17 points in 54 games this past season. This was way off the mark he set with Kingston of the OHL in 2013-14 (25 goals and 45 assists). With his NHL prospects seemingly over, the 23-year-old will head back to his native Finland to play with Jokerit of the KHL.

Just wanna say big THANK YOU to all my teammates, fans and the whole @syracusecrunch… https://t.co/7ygtzAJomM — Henri Ikonen (@IkonenHenri) June 16, 2017

(Photos/Susan Ferlita)

Follow me on Twitter @LightningShout and please “like” LightningShout on Facebook. You can email us at lightningshout@aol.com.