As expected, the Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Michael Bournival to a one-year, two-way contract worth $650,000 AAV.

Here’s the release from the team:

Bournival, 25, skated in 19 games with the Lightning during the 2016-17 season, recording two goals and three points to go along with two penalty minutes. The Shawinigan, Quebec native made his Bolts debut on December 1, 2016 against the St. Louis Blues, logging 6:37 of time on ice. Bournival has skated in 108 career NHL games over three seasons with the Lightning and Montreal Canadiens, posting 12 goals and 22 points

The 5-foot-11, 198-pound forward also skated in 38 games with the Syracuse Crunch last season, collecting nine goals and 19 points to go along with 18 penalty minutes. Bournival also played in 22 Calder Cup Playoff games with the Crunch in 2017, posting eight goals and 15 points. He ranked fourth on the Crunch for playoff goals and sixth for points. He’s skated in 142 career AHL games, recording 25 goals and 69 points to go along with 66 penalty minutes.

Bournival was originally drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the third round, 71st overall, at the 2010 NHL Draft.