The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed forward Ondrej Palat to a five year, $5.3 million AAV contract.

Here is the release from the team:

Palat, 26, skated in 75 games with the Lightning during the 2016-17 season, posting 17 goals and 52 points to go along with 39 penalty minutes. The Frydek-Mistek, Czech Republic native ranked third on the Lightning for assists (35) and plus/minus (+8), fourth for points and tied for fourth for power-play goals with five. Palat’s 19:07 average time on ice last season ranked second among all Lightning forwards.

The 6-foot, 188-pound forward has appeared in 307 career NHL games, all with the Lightning over the past five seasons, collecting 74 goals and 218 points to go along with 103 penalty minutes. Palat has also appeared in 46 Stanley Cup Playoff games, registering 14 goals and 29 points. During the Lightning’s 2015 Stanley Cup Playoff run, Palat recorded eight goals and 16 points in 26 games, as the Lightning lost in the Stanley Cup Final to the Chicago Blackhawks in six games.

During his rookie season in 2013-14, Palat posted 23 goals and 59 points, and was named a finalist for the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie. Palat has also represented his native Czech Republic numerous times in international play, including the 2016 World Cup and 2014 Winter Olympics. He was a member of the Norfolk Admirals of the American Hockey League when they won the Calder Cup in 2012.

Palat was originally drafted by the Bolts in the seventh round, 208th overall, at the 2011 NHL Draft.