Today the Tampa Bay Lightning released their 2017-18 preseason schedule.
Tampa Bay Lightning 2017-18 Preseason Schedule
|Date
|Venue
|Opponent
|Tuesday, September 19
|Amalie Arena
|Carolina Hurricanes
|Wednesday, September 20
|PNC Arena
|Carolina Hurricanes
|Friday, September 22
|Amalie Arena
|Nashville Predators
|Sunday, September 24
|Amalie Arena
|Florida Panthers
|Tuesday, September 26
|BB&T Center
|Florida Panthers
|Thursday, September 28
|BB&T Center
|Florida Panthers
|Saturday, September 30
|Bridgestone Arena
|Nashville Predators