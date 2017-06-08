Quantcast
The Sports Daily > LightningShout
Tampa Bay Lightning Release 2017-18 Preseason Schedule
Posted by on June 8, 2017

Today the Tampa Bay Lightning released their 2017-18 preseason schedule.

Tampa Bay Lightning 2017-18 Preseason Schedule

Date Venue Opponent
Tuesday, September 19 Amalie Arena Carolina Hurricanes
Wednesday, September 20 PNC Arena Carolina Hurricanes
Friday, September 22 Amalie Arena Nashville Predators
Sunday, September 24 Amalie Arena Florida Panthers
Tuesday, September 26 BB&T Center Florida Panthers
Thursday, September 28 BB&T Center Florida Panthers
Saturday, September 30 Bridgestone Arena Nashville Predators
Follow me on Twitter @LightningShout and please “like” LightningShout on Facebook. You can email us at lightningshout@aol.com.

Partnered Stories