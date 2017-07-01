The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman Oleg Sosunov to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Here is the release from the team:

Sosunov,19, skated in 32 games with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, registering 79 penalty minutes last season. The 6-foot-8, 230-pound defenseman also appeared in eight games with the Lokomotiv junior team, recording 12 penalty minutes. Sosunov played in five postseason games with Lokomotiv Jr., registering three assists.

The Ryazan, Russia native has skated in 47 career games with Lokomotiv Jr. over two seasons, collecting four goals and 12 points. Sosunov has also appeared in 35 games with Lokomotiv over the past two seasons, including one playoff game in 2017.

Sosunov was originally selected by the Lightning in the sixth round, 178th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft.