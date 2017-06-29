Volkov, 19, skated in 16 games with SKA St. Petersburg in the MHL, the Russia Junior League, last season, posting six goals and 11 points to go along with 12 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-1, 191-pound forward also appeared in 15 games with Neva St. Petersburg, scoring three goals and four penalty minutes.

The Moscow, Russia native has played in 128 career games with SKA St. Petersburg over four seasons, registering 33 goals and 61 points to go along with 88 penalty minutes. During the 2014-15 season, he helped his club win their first ever Kharlamov Cup, posting a goal and two points during the playoffs.

Volkov was selected in the second round, 48th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft. He’s currently attending the Lightning’s development camp at the Ice Sports Forum, which will be held through Saturday, July 1.