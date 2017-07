It has been a busy summer for GM Steve Yzerman and the Tampa Bay Lightning. Here’s a quick guide to all the Bolts transactions of late.

TRADED

JUNE 15: Montreal Canadiens acquire Jonathan Drouin and a conditional sixth-round pick in 2018 draft in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning for defenseman prospect Mikhail Sergachev and a conditional second-round pick in the 2018 draft | Drouin traded to Canadiens by Lightning for Sergachev

JUNE 21: Vegas Golden Knights acquire forward Nikita Gusev, a 2017 second-round pick and a 2018 fourth-round pick from the Tampa Bay Lightning for future considerations.

JULY 1: Tampa Bay Lightning acquire forward Carter Verhaeghe from the New York Islanders for the rights to goaltender Kristers Gudlevskis | Lightning acquire forward Carter Verhaeghe from Islanders

SIGNED

Forward Taylor Raddysh signed a three-year contract.

Goalie Peter Budaj signed a two-year contract.

Defenseman Andrej Sustr signed a one-year contract.

Forward Yanni Gourde signed a two-year contract.

Forward Cory Conacher signed a two-year contract.

Forward Gabriel Dumont signed a two-year contract.

Forward Matthew Peca signed a one-year contract.

Defenseman Dan Girardi signed a two-year contract.

Goaltender Michael Leighton signed a one-year contract.

Forward Chris Kunitz signed a one-year contract.

Forward Alex Gallant signed a one-year contract.

Defenseman Mat Bodie signed a one-year contract.

Forward Alex Volkov signed a three-year contract.

Defenseman Oleg Sosunov signed a three-year contract.

Defenseman Jamie McBain signed a one-year contract.

Defenseman Slater Koekkoek signed a one-year contract.

Defenseman Jake Dotchin signed a two-year contract.

Forward Tyler Johnson signed a seven-year contract.

Forward Ondrej Palat signed a five-year contract.

Forward Michael Bournival signed a one-year contract.

FREE AGENTS

Tye McGinn, Tanner Richard, Jaroslav Janus, Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond, Stefan Fournier, Mike Halmo, Joel Vermin, Dylan Blujus, Henri Ikonen and Jonathan Racine.

