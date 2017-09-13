The Tampa Bay Lightning will host its annual Fan Fest, presented by Florida Blue, on Saturday, September 16 at Amalie Arena. Times will be announced at a later date. Fan Fest, presented by Florida Blue, will be the first chance for fans to see and interact with the 2017-18 Lightning. The event is free and open to the public.

As in years passed, fans will have the opportunity to watch numerous practices, as well as get autographs and selfies with the players in Tampa Bay’s training camp. Those in attendance will also enjoy food trucks, a merchandise sale, a kids play area, food specials and more.

Doors will open to the general public at 9:30 a.m., while Season Ticket Members will have access to an exclusive practice starting at 8:30 a.m. Fan Fest will be the first chance for fans to see and interact with the 2017-18 Lightning team. The event is free and open to the public, but fans must obtain a mobile ticket by visiting www.tampabaylightning.com/fanfest.

The first 10,000 fans will receive a player interaction at either an autograph or photo station. In honor of the Lightning’s 25th anniversary, Bolts alumni will be signing autographs at RumFish Grill behind Section 108 from 12-1 p.m. Fans will also enjoy parking at AMALIE Arena lots Blue, Silver, Pink, Green, Brown, Foundation No. 1 and Teal for $5. Those in attendance will have access to food trucks, a merchandise sale, kids play area, used equipment sale, food and beverage specials and more.

In addition, the first 250 Florida Blue members at Fan Fest will receive an extra player photo voucher. Florida Blue members can present their card at the Florida Blue tent on Ford Thunder Alley prior to entering AMALIE Arena for Fan Fest. It will be one voucher per member card.

Fan Fest programming is scheduled to conclude at 2 p.m., but fans will be welcome to stay and watch the final practice of the day.

Bolts training camp opens September 14.

(Photos/Christine Gunn)

