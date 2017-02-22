The Tampa Bay Lightning will hold Pride Night on Thursday February 23rd at Amalie Arena as they host the Calgary Flames. It will be a night all about celebrating diversity and equality in the community and the team has a great deal planned.

February was designated as Hockey Is For Everyone month by the NHL and each team had their own ambassador to help spread a message of inclusion. Forward Brian Boyle is the Lightning’s representative and will be part of a PSA during the game. Boyle is also the Lightning’s You Can Play ambassador.

Brian Boyle, the @TBLightning ambassador of the @YouCanPlayTeam Project, explains why it's so important to make the NHL all-inclusive: pic.twitter.com/P67eLIigXV — Paul Ryan (@WFLAPaul) February 3, 2017

Both the Lightning and Flames will use rainbow-colored Pride Tape during warm up skate. A number of sticks will be auctioned off during the game and others will be available at auctions.nhl.com starting the following morning. The proceeds from the sale of the sticks will go to the You Can Play Project. Broacasters, coaches, and staff will be wearing You Can Play pins as well.

LGBTQ messages will be featured on the Jumbotron throughout the evening. The game’s featured Community Hero will be tied to the LGBTQ community as well and the honoree’s gift will benefit Equality Florida. The game’s 50-50 raffle will also benefit local LGBTQ charities. WWE Superstar Darren Young will serve as the Social Captain for the night.

Fans looking to get into the spirit of the event can purchase special Pride Night shirts at the Tampa Bay Sports Store. A portion of the proceeds from the shirts will be donated to Community Tampa Bay. The amount donated from the sale will be matched in full by Florida Blue.

Fans looking to take part in Pride Night can purchase tickets here.

