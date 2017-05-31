The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft from the Los Angeles Kings today in exchange for unsigned forward prospect Bokondji Imama, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced.

Imama was drafted by the Lightning in the sixth round, 180th overall, of the 2015 NHL Draft.

(Feature Photo/Christine Gunn)

Follow me on Twitter @LightningShout and please “like” LightningShout on Facebook. You can email us at lightningshout@aol.com.