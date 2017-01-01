The United States scored two power-play goals in the first 6:04 in a 3-1 victory over Canada on Saturday afternoon at the world junior hockey championship.

The Americans (4-0-0) locked up the first seed in Group B by winning the preliminary round finale for both teams. Canada fell to 3-1-0 and will finish second in the group.

Bolt prospects Mathieu Joseph and Taylor Raddysh each had two shots on goal while goaltender Connor Ingram stopped 17 of 20 shots in the loss.

