The 15 Greatest Tampa Bay Lightning Players is a centerpiece in honoring 24 seasons of Lightning hockey. Our Blue Ribbon panel comprised of 35 distinguished members of the Bolts hockey community – including media members – selected the list of esteemed players. Remember these players weren’t ranked.

The Top 15 Tampa Bay Lightning players are…Steven Stamkos, Vincent Lecavalier, Martin St. Louis, Fredrik Modin, Vinny Prospal, Brian Bradley, Daren Puppa, Ben Bishop, Pavel Kubina, Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov, Dave Andreychuk, Dan Boyle, Brad Richards and Nikolai Khabibulin.

Unanimous selections were Steven Stamkos, Vincent Lecavalier, Martin St. Louis, Brad Richards, Ben Bishop, Pavel Kubina and Nikolai Khabibulin. Victor Hedman, Vinny Prospal. Dave Andreychuk, Brian Bradley and Fredrik Modin were left off of only two ballots. Nikita Kucherov and Dan Boyle were left off of four ballots.

Others receiving votes were Roman Hamrlik, Ondrej Palat, Tyler Johnson, Anton Stralman, Alex Killorn, Dwayne Roloson, Ruslan Fedotenko and Chris Gratton.

