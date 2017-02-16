Quantcast
The Sports Daily > LightningShout
Throwback Thursday
Posted by on February 16, 2017
CALGARY, CANADA - JANUARY 5: Nikita Kucherov #9 of Team Russia skates during the 2012 World Junior Hockey Championship Gold Medal game against Team Sweden at the Scotiabank Saddledome on January 5, 2012 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Team Sweden defeated Team Russia 1-0 in overtime. (Photo by Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images)
CALGARY, CANADA – JANUARY 5: Nikita Kucherov #9 of Team Russia skates during the 2012 World Junior Hockey Championship Gold Medal game against Team Sweden at the Scotiabank Saddledome on January 5, 2012 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Team Sweden defeated Team Russia 1-0 in overtime. (Photo by Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images)