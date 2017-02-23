Quantcast
The Sports Daily > LightningShout
Throwback Thursday
Posted by on February 22, 2017
VANCOUVER, BC - FEBRUARY 26: Valtteri Filppula #51 of Finland in action during the ice hockey men's semifinal game between the United States and Finland on day 15 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Canada Hockey Place on February 26, 2010 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
VANCOUVER, BC – FEBRUARY 26: Valtteri Filppula #51 of Finland in action during the ice hockey men’s semifinal game between the United States and Finland on day 15 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Canada Hockey Place on February 26, 2010 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)