Quantcast
The Sports Daily > LightningShout
Throwback Thursday
Posted by on March 2, 2017
OTTAWA, ON - JANUARY 5: Victor Hedman #4 of Team Sweden skates during a play stoppage at the Gold Medal Game of the IIHF World Junior Championships at Scotiabank Place on January 05, 2009 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Team Canada defeated Team Sweden 5-1. (Photo by Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images)
OTTAWA, ON – JANUARY 5: Victor Hedman #4 of Team Sweden skates during a play stoppage at the Gold Medal Game of the IIHF World Junior Championships at Scotiabank Place on January 05, 2009 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Team Canada defeated Team Sweden 5-1. (Photo by Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images)