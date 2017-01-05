Quantcast
Throwback Thursday
Posted by on January 5, 2017
DALLAS - JANUARY 20: Darryl Sydor #5 of the Tampa Bay Lightning looks on during the game against the Dallas Stars on January 20, 2006 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The Lightning defeated the Stars 6-3. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
