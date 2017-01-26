Quantcast
The Sports Daily > LightningShout
Throwback Thursday
Posted by on January 26, 2017
DETROIT - NOVEMBER 1: Steve Yzerman #19 of the Detroit Red Wings looks on from the bench during their NHL game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Joe Louis Arena on November 1, 2005 in Detroit, Michigan. The Red Wings defeated the Blackhawks 4-1. (Photo By Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
DETROIT – NOVEMBER 1: Steve Yzerman #19 of the Detroit Red Wings looks on from the bench during their NHL game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Joe Louis Arena on November 1, 2005 in Detroit, Michigan. The Red Wings defeated the Blackhawks 4-1. (Photo By Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)