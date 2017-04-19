The bot will be known as “ThunderBot” and will function across four different platforms including TampaBayLightning.com, the Lightning text club at 61873 as well as the NHL and AMALIE Arena app. Additionally, the Lightning’s Facebook Messenger page will also be an option for guests to use in the near future.

“We are very excited to partner with Satisfi Labs on this innovative endeavor,” Lightning vice president of marketing Eric Blankenship said. “Teaming up with Satisfi Labs to bring our fans cutting-edge technology is going to be a very valuable asset for years to come. This new technology will make it much easier and convenient for our fans to attend games and follow the Lightning.”

Over time, the bot will adapt and change answers to better suit fan questions on various topics. Another feature will be the ability to chat with a Lightning customer service representative in real time if “ThunderBot” does not have the appropriate answer for a fan question. The Lightning are proud to be the first NHL partner with Satisfi Labs by launching across four different accessible mediums to cater to every form of Bolts fan.

“Partnering with the Tampa Bay Lightning has been exciting,” Satisfi Labs CEO Don White said. “Working with Jeff Vinik and the organization he has put together in Tampa is great for our business moving forward, and we look forward to providing these innovative solutions.”