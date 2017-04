If you missed it last night, Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy just may have stolen “Save of the Year” vs. Montreal in Game 81.

Check out the acrobatic, body bending stop the Bolts netminder made on the Canadiens Phillip Danault as he tried to score on a wraparound.

Woah!

(Feature Photo/Christine Gunn)

Follow me on Twitter @LightningShout and please “like” LightningShout on Facebook. You can email us at lightningshout@aol.com.