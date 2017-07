"It's a good change. Definitely lit a little spark underneath me. I'm feeling really good about this year." Girardi goes one-on-one: pic.twitter.com/z7PoIyfkyZ — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) July 19, 2017

Follow me on Twitter @LightningShout and please “like” LightningShout on Facebook. You can email us at lightningshout@aol.com.