From reporter Caley Chelios:

Day 1 Camp, team Andreychuk forward line combos:

Vlady Stammer Kuch

Mcginn Howden Brown

Yan Cirelli Joseph

Kunitz Cally Peca.

Defensive pairings:

Hajek Foote

Sergachev Girardi

Coburn Dotchin

From beat writer Joe Smith:

Anton Stralman not skating today. Considered day to day.

Yzerman said it’s possible Anton Stralman is back on the ice by the end of the weekend. Stralman didn’t skate in practice today.

Cooper said with Stamkos having not played in so long, he wanted him w linemates he’s comfortable with. Hence 86 and 90.

Palat-Johnson-Point together. Bournival-Paquette-Dumont reunited. Conacher-Gourde-Killorn.

Brayden Point was at his best last year when he moved back to center. But on the wing with Tyler Johnson, Palat to start camp. Not a bad second line.

Cooper said not to read too much into Point at wing. Though he’s certainly capable.

Stamkos said that’s one of the fastest-paced, first skates. Joking with the guys, ‘That’s what you get when you don’t make the playoffs.”

#tblightning @RealStamkos91 vs @86Kucherov. Stamkos has looked good so far in a first practice filled w net battle drills/contact pic.twitter.com/8EifgFaKbN — Joe Smith (@TBTimes_JSmith) September 15, 2017

The 3-on-0 drill is no fun for a goalie, especially when @RealStamkos91 is finishing it off #tblightning pic.twitter.com/1Wy7GY03cy — Joe Smith (@TBTimes_JSmith) September 15, 2017

#tblightning head coach Jon Cooper huddles with his team during first day on the ice @TBLightning training camp in Brandon #nhl @TB_Times pic.twitter.com/IucgzwQyuf — Dirk Shadd (@DirkShadd) September 15, 2017

From beat writer Bryan Burns:

Girardi on the start of camp: “It was a good first day out there, pretty tough but it was definitely fun to be out there with the guys.”

Prospects beat the vets 1-0 in a scrimmage. Verhaeghe scored lone goal in 3-on-3 action w/ a one-timer set up by Katchouk breakaway.

Asked Brayden Point if he prefers center or wing. His response? “I’m just trying to make the (team). Wherever they put me, that’s great.”

Cooper said Point and Killorn were “exceptional” for Team Canada at WCs. “They waived the Canadian flag and they made the Lightning proud.”

Stamkos on 90-91-86 line: “I’d love to get a chance to play w/ those 2 guys again. We had great chemistry before the injury.”

Cooper on today’s compete level: “One of the things we talked about…from day one, its game on…That’s how the guys approached it today.”

Mikhail Sergachev shooting one-timers to close session 1 during first on-ice day at #Bolts training camp. pic.twitter.com/wwOl4eq619 — Bryan Burns (@BBurnsNHL) September 15, 2017

