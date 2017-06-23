…from the WHL‘s Kelowna Rockets, defenseman Callan Foote.

It’s a guess but a good fit for the Bolts. If GM Steve Yzerman doesn’t trade his first round pick (14) he can fill the Lightning’s glaring need for defensemen with Foote.

Foote has an impressive pedigree, as he learned to play from watching his father, Colorado Avalanche blueliner Adam Foote. He’s a right-hander that the Lightning may be able to snag even if they trade back.

The Canadian-American is a physical force at 6’3″ 208 pounds. His hockey sense is off the charts and he makes big plays from the defensive zone. He is a defensive playmaker. Foote posted 57 points, including 51 assists, 41 penalty minutes and a +39 rating in 71 WHL. games in 2016-17.

Future Considerations says:

Foote is very smooth on the ice… he has an incredibly long stick that he uses to consistently disrupt plays in every defensive scenario…an incredibly tough defenseman to beat in the defensive zone who is only going to get better.

ISS Hockey writes on Foote:

“Two-way defenseman with high hockey IQ in all three zones. Almost never out of position on a play.”

Jeff Marek of Sportsnet states:

“Will be a 12-year NHLer. A really solid, safe pick.”

Mike Morreale NHL.com on Foote:

“The 6-3, 213-pound son of former NHL defenseman Adam Foote probably won’t be the physical presence his father was, but plays all situations and uses his smarts, reach and strength to contain his opponent and gain position.”

Dennis Schellenberg Hockey Prospectus:

“He is not afraid of playing physical and benefits from his big body and strength in battles. Possess decent shooting tools and is not only limited to a pure big and mean defender, but also distributes the puck smoothly and creates offense.”

Highlights

By the numbers

Callan Foote

Born: December 13, 1998 (age 18), Englewood, CO

Height: 6′ 3″

Weight: 209 lbs

Statistics:

See who the Lightning pick, tonight on NBCSN at 7:00 pm.

