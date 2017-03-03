Late this past weekend, the Tampa Bay Lightning executed their most impactful trade of the 2016-17 season. In a widely-expected move, general manager Steve Yzerman finally pulled the trigger on a deal involving starting goaltender Ben Bishop. After spending three and a half seasons in his role as Tampa Bay’s number-one netminder, Bishop was dealt to the Los Angeles Kings.

In a rather interesting move by Los Angeles general manager Dean Lombardi, the Kings will add Bishop to a locker room anchored by two-time Stanley Cup winning goaltender Jonathan Quick. Alongside Bishop, the Lightning dealt away their fifth round selection in this June’s draft. In exchange for their 30-year-old former all-star goaltender, the Lightning received back-up goaltender Peter Budaj, defenseman Eric Cernak, a 2017 seventh round pick, and a conditional pick that will be determined by how far the Kings advance in playoff contention this spring.

When Quick was first beset by injury back in October, LightningShout examined the potential of a Bishop-to-Los Angeles deal. Now more than four months later, Yzerman still managed to reel in a surprisingly strong haul from general manager Dean Lombardi and the Kings. The centerpiece of the deal, from the Lightning perspective, is defenseman Eric Cernak; one of three Kings’ prospects we looked at as potential targets for Tampa Bay.

From October;

“A second round pick in 2015, Cernak is another technically sound two-way defenseman. Like (Kevin) Gravel, his ceiling is likely that of an above-average top-four defender. Recently returned to his Ontario Hockey League team in Erie, Cernak will be eligible to play in the AHL beginning next season. Cernak is certainly further away from making an NHL impact than either of the other players on this list, but would make for an excellent addition to any team’s prospect cupboard. “

Landing a former second round pick at a position of need certainly qualifies this trade as a victory for Tampa Bay. While the Lightning may have been able to get a better package in return for Bishop if they had dealt him away last summer, they still managed to emerge with something of value in exchange for a player they were not going to be able to resign in the offseason.

