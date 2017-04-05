After handing the Reds a loss on Opening Day, the Reds took a swipe at the Phillies roster in retaliation. Or something like that. The Reds have claimed Tyler Goeddel off waivers on Wednesday, prior to the second game of the season’s opening series in Cincinnati.

Goeddel was made available so the Phillies could add Brock Stassi to the roster. This ends up being a great move for Goeddel because he will now have a better path back to the majors compared to the road blocks in place had he stayed in the Phillies organization. As noted by Matt Breen of Philly.com, Goeddel would have had to start the season at Reading because the IronPigs are loaded at the outfield position this season.

It is also easy to see how Goeddel may have been on Cincinnati’s radar. He did do this to them last year after all…

