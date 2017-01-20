Bittersweet — it seems to be the overarching theme of everything around the Wisconsin Badgers athletic department. After all, how else can you describe the highs of reaching a Final Four, a national title game and the Rose Bowl only to come up juuuuusssstttt short of the ultimate goal?

It is also the sentiment with which I come to you today.

For today is the day the staff and I here at MadTownBadgers say goodbye. It truly has been an amazing journey, one in which I am personally forever grateful to Derek and the crew here at The Sports Daily for. They’ve been by our side as we grew from nothing in to something and eventually to being respected enough to be a credentialed part of the media.

We’ve been here for Rose Bowl coverage, a New Year’s Six Bowl victory and Big Ten championships for football. We’ve seen the Badgers basketball program win Big Ten titles, reach two Final Fours and a national championship game. We’ve gotten a seat at the table for some amazing, heartbreaking and frustrating moments on the ice too.

There have been amazing opportunities to get to know some great student-athletes coaches and athletic department staff, some of whom we’re proud to call friends of the site. There have been amazing opportunities to cover big events and even freezing in the middle of a rainy and windy night under a tent blowing over just to see the men’s soccer program in my hometown of Green Bay.

Let’s just say there are countless personal memories I will be taking away from our time here at MadTownBadgers. I just won’t bore you with all the mushy stuff and will just say a heartfelt say thank you to each and every person who has helped us cover the Badgers.

So, what could make us come to the decision to shutter the doors on our coverage here at MadTown Badgers? It simply is an opportunity we couldn’t pass up…to become a business owner on my own and still bring you the depth and quality of coverage we have set a standard to bring to you all along.

With that, I am proud to announce that our coverage will continue, just at a new home and one that will be truly independent as part of the only independently owned site covering all things Big Ten — talking10.

You can find our coverage at talkingBadgers, which is the Wisconsin Badgers-centric arm of the talking10 platform. Most of our team will be making the move there in the coming days. So, you will get to keep enjoying our insights, opinions and talk of all things Badgers, it just will be in a different format than you see today.

Along with that you can find us on Twitter at @talkingBadgers and of course find us on Facebook as well.

Again, I want to thank everyone here at The Sports Daily for providing us this platform. It is just time to make a move that allows my to not be spread too thin and concentrate on my independent business. I truly hope you follow us over to the new home and enjoy all things Badgers…we’ve got a lot of good things planned to come your way over the next year!