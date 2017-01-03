Ever since Nigel Hayes stopped relying on his perimeter shot, he has been playing at an All-American level. His efficiency and passing numbers are through the roof. However, Anunoby is an elite perimeter defender. He has the size and athleticism to keep Hayes in check.

On the other end, Anunoby is really efficient, scoring 12 points per game while shooting 58% from the floor. He is great at attacking the rim, and often times, he finishes with monster slams. Hayes and Anunoby are both extremely talented players that have had their struggles, and both teams are going to need to get production from their star to have a chance tonight. If Anunoby is able to slow down Hayes, it could be a long night for the Badgers.

3 Numbers to Know

62– That is Indiana’s rank in KenPom’s defensive efficiency ranking. For comparison, Syracuse ranks 63rd, Oklahoma is 65th, and Georgetown is 66th. Wisconsin’s offense burned all three of those teams, so this one shouldn’t be much different.

2– That is the number of wins Indiana has against top-15 teams. They beat #3 Kansas 103-99 on a neutral court to start the season, and later beat UNC at home. I don’t think I need to remind you what happened when Wisconsin played UNC. Now, that doesn’t mean Indiana is a better team than Wisconsin. The Hoosiers have some really bad losses. But it does mean that Indiana can get really hot and play with anyone. If the Badgers have to face the Hoosiers team that showed up versus Kansas and UNC, it could spell trouble.

59– That is the percentage of games Tom Crean has won at home against teams ranked in the AP Top 25. That number is especially good when you consider that he has had some pretty bad teams. In other words, Assembly Hall is an extremely tough place to play. Indiana lost at home to Nebraska last week, but the students were on break. The atmosphere tonight is sure to be as tough and hostile as any the Badgers will face this season.

Prediction

Wisconsin is the better team. They have a much tougher defense, and they will be able to force Indiana to play a slow, plodding pace. But this is Assembly Hall. It’s hard to imagine Indiana losing two in a row at home. The Hoosiers are due for a hot shooting game after a couple duds, and as we saw in the Kansas and UNC games, when Indiana is shooting well, they are tough to beat.

Indiana 74- Wisconsin 72