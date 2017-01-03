Few linebackers have made the instant impact that T.J. Watt did upon his first season as a starter in 2016. His athletic ability and freakish strength led him to Big Ten and All-American accolades galore.

It also got the attention of NFL scouts, and after just one season as a starter at outside linebacker, Watt has decided to turn pro. He announced his decision just one day after Wisconsin’s Cotton Bowl Classic victory over Western Michigan.

Watt took to Twitter to make it official:

It shouldn’t be surprising, as Watt is widely considering one of the top outside linebackers in this draft class. Walter Football has Watt ranked as the No. 3 inside linebacker on its board, while also listing him as a hybrid ILB/OLB.

Watt finished the season with 63 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks and one interception. He added 13 quarterback hurries, broke up four passes forced two fumbles and recovered one fumble as well.

All of it adds up to a versatile player with talents that the NFL will salivate over.

It doesn’t hurt that his brother, J.J. Watt, has becomes an annual contender for Defensive Player of the Year, and showcased much of the same freakish ability coming out of college as well.