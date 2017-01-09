The University of Wisconsin’s 2017 recruiting class has limited numbers and that made getting this class together a bit easier. However, it took awhile to find the final piece to the puzzle.

Just under a month from national signing day, Wisconsin got its likely final commitment of the 2017 class in safety Scott Nelson. The news was first reported by our recruiting partners at Badger247.

The 3-star prospect out of Detroit, Mich. (Jesuit) was down to Iowa and Wisconsin in the final months leading up to decision day. However, the pull to Wisconsin was always strong and it was the place he apparently felt the most at home at.

His high school head coach, Oscar , had the following to say about Nelson’s commitment to the Badgers per Badger247:

“I think that’s where he felt most comfortable with the school and staff. I know the staff had a lot to do with it and the players he felt really comfortable with those players.”

Nelson comes to the Badgers as the No. 30 ranked safety in the class by 247Sports, but is the No. 59 ranked safety and No. 15 player in the state of Michigan according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

He is also the 16th player to give a verbal pledge to Wisconsin. As of now, only Jack Coan is on campus as an early enrollee, but that could change as things get closer to starting up for the University of Wisconsin’s second semester.

With Nelson’s commitment, the Badgers moved up to No. 38 in the national rankings (from No. 44 previously) and are No. 8 in the Big Ten (flipping spots with Northwestern).

That final number may be alarming to some, but consider the fact that Wisconsin’s class limits are the smallest in the Big Ten and these rankings being based off points, this was always going to happen. UW’s average player rating of 85.55 would put them dead in the middle of the pack.

It should be a pretty smooth ride to national signing day in Madison as there doesn’t appear to be any staff turnover for a change. That likely means commitments to UW are firm at this point in time and all that is left is the wait for the fax machine to finally get some use.