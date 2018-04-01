The New York Mets (2-0) completed an undefeated March by winning the first two games of their three game set with the St. Louis Cardinals (0-2). The victories marked the first time the Mets have won the first two games of the season since 2013, and they will look to secure their first sweep of the year and break out the brooms against the Cardinals this afternoon. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 1:10 pm at Citi Field.
The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (2-7, 6.08 ERA in 2017) to the mound today. Matz, who was bothered by a nerve issue last season, will look to stay healthy and have a strong season for the Mets in 2018. The Cardinals will counter with young righty Luke Weaver (7-2, 3.88 ERA in 2017). Weaver, who had an excellent spring for St. Louis, will look to take a leap forward in his development this season.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- LF Yoenis Cespedes
- RF Jay Bruce
- 3B Todd Frazier
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- C Kevin Plawecki
- CF Juan Lagares
- SP Steven Matz
- SS Amed Rosario
Pre-Game Notes:
- Matz is 0-1 with a 10.80 ERA in his career against the Cardinals.
- Weaver has never faced the Mets before.
- Brandon Nimmo was scratched from the starting lineup with flu-like symptoms. Juan Lagares will start in center field again and bat seventh.
- Wilmer Flores draws his first start of the season at first base, giving Adrian Gonzalez the day off, and will bat fifth.
- The catching platoon continues as Kevin Plawecki is back behind the dish this afternoon. Plawecki will bat sixth.
- The Mets are looking to complete their first sweep of the Cardinals since 2006 today.