The New York Mets (40-47) got off to a roaring start in the second half, blowing out the Colorado Rockies (52-40) 14-2 last night. The offense exploded for the Mets, pounding out 19 hits in support of Jacob deGrom, who struck out 11 to pick up his sixth straight victory. The win was a big one for the Mets, who are trying to make up ground on the Rockies in the wild card race. The two teams will continue this big series tonight, with first pitch for the middle game of the three game set scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right hander Seth Lugo (3-2, 4.59 ERA) to the mound tonight. Lugo’s last appearance was in relief of Steven Matz last Sunday, when he allowed one run in three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Mets last used Lugo as a starter on July 4th, when he gave up six runs in five innings to lose to the Washington Nationals. The Rockies will counter with young right hander Tyler Chatwood (6-10, 4.42 ERA). Chatwood last pitched on July 6th, giving up three runs in six innings to suffer a tough luck loss against the Cincinnati Reds.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Michael Conforto 2B Asdrubal Cabrera LF Yoenis Cespedes RF Jay Bruce 3B T.J. Rivera 1B Lucas Duda SS Jose Reyes C Travis d’Arnaud SP Seth Lugo

Pre-Game Notes: