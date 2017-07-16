Even though their General Manager essentially waved the white flag on Friday, the New York Mets (41-47) haven’t given up. The Mets have absolutely destroyed the wild card leading Colorado Rockies (52-41) over the past two days, outscoring them 23-5 to shave two games off of their wild card deficit. The Rockies now lead the Mets by 8.5 games in the wild card standings, but the more important figure is six, which is the number of losses that separate the two teams. In order to keep things interesting, the Mets need to finish the job and complete the sweep of the Rockies this afternoon. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 1:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (2-2, 3.05 ERA) to the mound this afternoon to try and complete the sweep. Matz was roughed up in his last start, giving up five runs in 4.1 innings to lose to the St. Louis Cardinals last Sunday. The Rockies will counter with another New York native, right hander Jeff Hoffman (5-1, 4.15 ERA). Hoffman last pitched on July 8th, giving up four runs in seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, but did not factor into the decision. The Rockies ended up losing the game 5-4.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Curtis Granderson 2B Asdrubal Cabrera LF Michael Conforto RF Jay Bruce 3B T.J. Rivera 1B Lucas Duda SS Jose Reyes C Rene Rivera SP Steven Matz

Pre-Game Notes: