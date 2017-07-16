Even though their General Manager essentially waved the white flag on Friday, the New York Mets (41-47) haven’t given up. The Mets have absolutely destroyed the wild card leading Colorado Rockies (52-41) over the past two days, outscoring them 23-5 to shave two games off of their wild card deficit. The Rockies now lead the Mets by 8.5 games in the wild card standings, but the more important figure is six, which is the number of losses that separate the two teams. In order to keep things interesting, the Mets need to finish the job and complete the sweep of the Rockies this afternoon. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 1:10 pm at Citi Field.
The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (2-2, 3.05 ERA) to the mound this afternoon to try and complete the sweep. Matz was roughed up in his last start, giving up five runs in 4.1 innings to lose to the St. Louis Cardinals last Sunday. The Rockies will counter with another New York native, right hander Jeff Hoffman (5-1, 4.15 ERA). Hoffman last pitched on July 8th, giving up four runs in seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, but did not factor into the decision. The Rockies ended up losing the game 5-4.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Curtis Granderson
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- LF Michael Conforto
- RF Jay Bruce
- 3B T.J. Rivera
- 1B Lucas Duda
- SS Jose Reyes
- C Rene Rivera
- SP Steven Matz
Pre-Game Notes:
- Matz has faced the Rockies once in his career, giving up two runs in six innings of work, but suffered a loss.
- Hoffman has never faced the Mets before.
- The Mets will play it safe and rest Yoenis Cespedes this afternoon after he tweaked his hip diving for a fly ball last night. Curtis Granderson will start in his place this afternoon and bat leadoff.
- Rene Rivera will catch today, giving Travis d’Arnaud a breather, and bat eighth.
- Mets’ third baseman T.J. Rivera is carrying a 10 game hitting streak into the game, during which he has batted .444 (16 for 36) with four doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI’s.