After looking like they were about to turn the corner, the New York Mets (41-49) fell flat on their faces again over the past two games. The Mets followed a brutal loss to the Colorado Rockies on Sunday by dropping the opener of their series with the St. Louis Cardinals (45-47) last night. Cardinals’ rookie Paul DeJong burned the Mets again by hitting the go ahead homer while Tommy Pham’s three run shot off Hansel Robles gave St. Louis the insurance they needed in a 6-3 win. The Mets will look to bounce back as they continue their series with the Cards tonight. First pitch for the second game of this four game set is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right hander Rafael Montero (1-5, 5.77 ERA) to the mound tonight. Montero last appeared in a game on July 8th, when he gave up a run in two thirds of an inning of relief against the Cardinals. The Cardinals will counter with right hander Michael Wacha (6-3, 4.10 ERA). Wacha’s last start came back on July 6th, when he allowed two runs in 5.2 innings to defeat the Miami Marlins.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Michael Conforto 2B Asdrubal Cabrera LF Yoenis Cespedes RF Jay Bruce 3B T.J. Rivera 1B Lucas Duda SS Jose Reyes C Rene Rivera SP Rafael Montero

Pre-Game Notes: