After looking like they were about to turn the corner, the New York Mets (41-49) fell flat on their faces again over the past two games. The Mets followed a brutal loss to the Colorado Rockies on Sunday by dropping the opener of their series with the St. Louis Cardinals (45-47) last night. Cardinals’ rookie Paul DeJong burned the Mets again by hitting the go ahead homer while Tommy Pham’s three run shot off Hansel Robles gave St. Louis the insurance they needed in a 6-3 win. The Mets will look to bounce back as they continue their series with the Cards tonight. First pitch for the second game of this four game set is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.
The Mets will send right hander Rafael Montero (1-5, 5.77 ERA) to the mound tonight. Montero last appeared in a game on July 8th, when he gave up a run in two thirds of an inning of relief against the Cardinals. The Cardinals will counter with right hander Michael Wacha (6-3, 4.10 ERA). Wacha’s last start came back on July 6th, when he allowed two runs in 5.2 innings to defeat the Miami Marlins.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Michael Conforto
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- LF Yoenis Cespedes
- RF Jay Bruce
- 3B T.J. Rivera
- 1B Lucas Duda
- SS Jose Reyes
- C Rene Rivera
- SP Rafael Montero
Pre-Game Notes:
- Montero’s relief outing against the Cardinals is his only career appearance against St. Louis.
- Wacha is 3-1 with a 2.74 ERA in four career starts against the Mets.
- DeJong has absolutely tortured the Mets, going 10 for 17 and homering in all four games that he has faced them this season.
- The Mets will make one lineup change tonight, having Rene Rivera catch to give Travis d’Arnaud the night off. Rivera will bat eighth.