The New York Mets (41-50) are simply a bad baseball team, and it has shown over the last few days. The St. Louis Cardinals (46-47), who are also a flawed group, have wiped the floor with the Mets over the last two days and outscored them 11-3 in the process. Last night’s contest saw the Mets play the part of a team looking to mail it in, booting the ball all over the field and picking up a lifeless three hits in a shutout loss. The Mets will look to play with a bit more energy tonight as they continue their series with the Cardinals. First pitch for the third game of this four game set is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send their hottest pitcher, right hander Jacob deGrom (10-3, 3.48 ERA) to the mound tonight. deGrom won his sixth consecutive start his last time out, limiting the Colorado Rockies to two runs (one earned) in eight innings of work last Friday. The Cardinals will counter with righty Mike Leake (6-7, 3.14 ERA). Leake allowed two runs in five innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates last Friday, but did not factor in the decision. The Cardinals ended up losing the game 5-2.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Michael Conforto 2B Asdrubal Cabrera RF Jay Bruce LF Yoenis Cespedes 1B Lucas Duda 3B Wilmer Flores SS Jose Reyes C Travis d’Arnaud SP Jacob deGrom

Pre-Game Notes: