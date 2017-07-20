The New York Mets (42-50) had a good game yesterday, picking up a 7-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals (46-48) to snap a three game losing streak. That wasn’t very surprising since the Mets had their best pitcher on the mound in Jacob deGrom, who allowed one run in 6.2 innings of work to earn his seventh consecutive victory. The Mets are 13-6 in games that deGrom has started this season but just 29-44 when anyone else takes the mound. That stat will get put to the test again today as the Mets look to salvage a series split against the Cardinals this afternoon. First pitch for the finale of this four game set is scheduled for 12:10 pm at Citi Field.
The Mets will send right hander Seth Lugo (4-2, 4.50 ERA) to the mound this afternoon. Lugo picked up his fourth win of the season his last time out, giving up three runs in 6.2 innings to defeat the Colorado Rockies last Saturday. The Cardinals will counter with righty Lance Lynn (8-6, 3.40 ERA). Lynn also earned a win in his last start, tossing 6.1 shutout innings to defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates last Saturday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- RF Curtis Granderson
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- CF Michael Conforto
- LF Yoenis Cespedes
- 1B Lucas Duda
- 3B T.J. Rivera
- SS Jose Reyes
- C Rene Rivera
- SP Seth Lugo
Pre-Game Notes:
- Lugo pitched in relief against the Cardinals on July 9th, giving up one run in three innings of work.
- Lynn picked up a win against the Mets in that contest, allowing three hits in seven shutout innings.
- Curtis Granderson will get the start today, only his second since the All Star Break, to give Jay Bruce a day off. Granderson will bat leadoff and play right field.
- After getting the day off yesterday, T.J. Rivera is back in the Mets’ lineup. Rivera will play third base and bat sixth.
- Rene Rivera will catch today, giving Travis d’Arnaud the day off, and bat eighth.
- This is the final meeting of the season between the Mets and Cardinals. The Cardinals have already secured a victory in the season series, leading 4-2 entering today’s game.