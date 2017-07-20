The New York Mets (42-50) had a good game yesterday, picking up a 7-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals (46-48) to snap a three game losing streak. That wasn’t very surprising since the Mets had their best pitcher on the mound in Jacob deGrom, who allowed one run in 6.2 innings of work to earn his seventh consecutive victory. The Mets are 13-6 in games that deGrom has started this season but just 29-44 when anyone else takes the mound. That stat will get put to the test again today as the Mets look to salvage a series split against the Cardinals this afternoon. First pitch for the finale of this four game set is scheduled for 12:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right hander Seth Lugo (4-2, 4.50 ERA) to the mound this afternoon. Lugo picked up his fourth win of the season his last time out, giving up three runs in 6.2 innings to defeat the Colorado Rockies last Saturday. The Cardinals will counter with righty Lance Lynn (8-6, 3.40 ERA). Lynn also earned a win in his last start, tossing 6.1 shutout innings to defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates last Saturday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

RF Curtis Granderson 2B Asdrubal Cabrera CF Michael Conforto LF Yoenis Cespedes 1B Lucas Duda 3B T.J. Rivera SS Jose Reyes C Rene Rivera SP Seth Lugo

Pre-Game Notes: