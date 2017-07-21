The New York Mets (43-50) rebounded nicely from a three game losing streak, closing out their series with the St. Louis Cardinals with a pair of victories, but the on field story has begun to take a back seat. With the team seven games under .500 and 11 games out of a playoff spot, much of the focus around the Mets has been around who the team will trade away prior to the July 31st deadline. That makes the next 10 days big ones for the Mets, who need to showcase their expendable veterans to try and generate maximum value in a deal. The Mets will continue their homestand tonight, when they welcome fellow sellers to town in the Oakland A’s (43-52). First pitch for the opener of this three game series is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.

Unlike the Mets, the A’s didn’t enter the season expecting to contend, continuing on a seemingly perennial cycle of rebuilding following a bold play to try and win it all in 2014. Oakland currently resides in last place in the American League West, trailing the front running Houston Astros by 20 games in the standings, and figure to be busy before the deadline. A’s General Manager Billy Beane got a jump on the action last week by trading relievers Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle to the Washington Nationals for Blake Treinen and two prospects. Other players who could generate strong interest on the market include ace Sonny Gray, who is pitching well and offers two more years of team control, along with rental first baseman Yonder Alonso. Alonso, the A’s lone All Star this season, has proven to be quite the find for Oakland, batting .273 with 21 homers and 45 RBI’s entering today’s game.

The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (2-3, 4.58 ERA) to the mound tonight. Matz got beat up badly in his last start, giving up seven runs in one plus innings of work to lose to the Colorado Rockies last Sunday, marking his second consecutive poor performance. The A’s will counter with rookie right hander Paul Blackburn (1-0, 1.83 ERA). Blackburn delivered a quality start last Saturday, limiting the Cleveland Indians to three runs in six innings of work, but did not factor in the decision. The A’s went on to win the game 5-3.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Michael Conforto 2B Asdrubal Cabrera RF Jay Bruce LF Yoenis Cespedes 1B Lucas Duda 3B T.J. Rivera SS Jose Reyes C Travis d’Arnaud SP Steven Matz

Pre-Game Notes: