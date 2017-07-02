The schedule has been weak, but the New York Mets (38-42) have taken full advantage of playing mediocre competition. The Mets have ripped off seven wins in their last eight, including two straight over their personal punching bags, the Philadelphia Phillies (26-53). The Phillies looked as if they were on their way to a win after jumping out to a 6-3 lead in the middle innings, but Asdrubal Cabrera’s two run homer on his bobblehead day proved to be the difference in a 7-6 win. The Mets will look to wrap up this brief home stand by completing a sweep of the Phillies this afternoon. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 1:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right hander Rafael Montero (1-4, 5.63 ERA) to the mound this afternoon. Montero, who is taking the rotation spot of the injured Robert Gsellman, won his first game since 2014 in his last start by allowing one run in 5.2 innings against the San Francisco Giants last Sunday. The Phillies will counter with yet another rookie, righty Nick Pivetta (1-4, 5.40 ERA). Pivetta was beaten up in his last start, giving up six runs in 2.2 innings to lose to the Arizona Diamondbacks last Monday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Brandon Nimmo 2B Asdrubal Cabrera LF Yoenis Cespedes RF Jay Bruce 1B Lucas Duda 3B T.J. Rivera SS Jose Reyes C Rene Rivera SP Rafael Montero

Pre-Game Notes: