The New York Mets (44-50) have played pretty well on this homestand, winning five of their past eight games, including last night’s 7-5 win over the Oakland A’s (43-53). The decent stretch of play hasn’t done enough to lift the Mets into playoff contention, so the team’s focus right now is showcasing its trade chips in advance of the deadline. That process continues tonight, when the Mets look to pick up a series win over the A’s. First pitch for the middle game of this three game set is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (3-7, 4.98 ERA) to the mound tonight. Wheeler was shaky in his last start, giving up four runs in 5.1 innings to the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday to suffer his seventh loss of the season. The A’s will counter with young lefty Sean Manaea (8-5, 3.68 ERA). Manaea won his last start, allowing two runs in seven innings to beat the Cleveland Indians last Sunday.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Michael Conforto 3B Asdrubal Cabrera LF Yoenis Cespedes 2B Wilmer Flores RF Jay Bruce 1B T.J. Rivera SS Jose Reyes C Travis d’Arnaud SP Zack Wheeler

Pre-Game Notes: