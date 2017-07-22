The New York Mets (44-50) have played pretty well on this homestand, winning five of their past eight games, including last night’s 7-5 win over the Oakland A’s (43-53). The decent stretch of play hasn’t done enough to lift the Mets into playoff contention, so the team’s focus right now is showcasing its trade chips in advance of the deadline. That process continues tonight, when the Mets look to pick up a series win over the A’s. First pitch for the middle game of this three game set is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.
The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (3-7, 4.98 ERA) to the mound tonight. Wheeler was shaky in his last start, giving up four runs in 5.1 innings to the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday to suffer his seventh loss of the season. The A’s will counter with young lefty Sean Manaea (8-5, 3.68 ERA). Manaea won his last start, allowing two runs in seven innings to beat the Cleveland Indians last Sunday.
Local Coverage:
Television: WPIX
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Michael Conforto
- 3B Asdrubal Cabrera
- LF Yoenis Cespedes
- 2B Wilmer Flores
- RF Jay Bruce
- 1B T.J. Rivera
- SS Jose Reyes
- C Travis d’Arnaud
- SP Zack Wheeler
Pre-Game Notes:
- Wheeler is 1-1 with a 9.39 ERA in two career starts against the A’s, both of which came in 2014.
- Manaea has never faced the Mets before.
- Asdrubal Cabrera will play third base for only the second time in his career tonight as the Mets look to boost his trade value. Cabrera will bat second.
- Wilmer Flores will get a start at second base with a lefty on the mound and bat cleanup.
- Lucas Duda will get the night off with a lefty on the mound. T.J. Rivera will play first base and bat sixth.