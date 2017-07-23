The New York Mets (45-50) sure have found interesting ways to win games on this homestand. Two days after winning a game on a walk off infield single by Jose Reyes, Wilmer Flores raised the ante by crushing a walk off homer last night to beat the Oakland A’s (43-54). The win was the fourth straight for the Mets, who have posted a solid 6-3 mark so far on their opening home stand of the second half. That home stand concludes today, as the Mets look to break out the brooms and complete a sweep of the A’s. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 1:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right hander Rafael Montero (1-6, 5.40 ERA) to the mound this afternoon. Montero pitched decently in his last start, giving up four runs (two earned) in six innings of work against the St. Louis Cardinals last Tuesday, but got stuck with a loss in part due to some shoddy fielding behind him. The A’s will counter with rookie right hander Daniel Gossett (1-5, 5.79 ERA). Gossett pitched very well in his last start, allowing three runs in seven innings against the Tampa Bay Rays last Monday, but got stuck with a tough luck loss thanks to a lack of run support.

Television: WPIX

Radio: WOR

LF Michael Conforto CF Curtis Granderson RF Jay Bruce 1B Lucas Duda 2B T.J. Rivera SS Jose Reyes 3B Wilmer Flores C Rene Rivera SP Rafael Montero

