The New York Mets (45-51) had a decent home stand, going 6-4 in their first 10 games after the All Star Break, but it wasn’t enough to pull themselves back into the playoff race. Despite some improved play, the Mets are still six games under .500 and 10 games out of a playoff spot, firmly planting themselves into the sellers camp prior to next Monday’s trade deadline. The Mets figure to showcase their trade chips over the next week as they begin a 10 game West Coast swing, which starts tonight against the San Diego Padres (43-55). First pitch for the opener of a four game series is scheduled for 10:10 pm at Petco Park.
The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (11-3, 3.37 ERA), to the mound tonight. deGrom has won seven consecutive starts, including last Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he allowed only one run in 6.2 innings of work. The Padres will counter with lefty Clayton Richard (5-10, 5.35 ERA). Richard got obliterated at Coors Field in his last start, giving up 11 runs (10 earned) in 3.2 innings to lose to the Colorado Rockies last Wednesday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Michael Conforto
- 3B Asdrubal Cabrera
- LF Yoenis Cespedes
- RF Jay Bruce
- 2B Wilmer Flores
- 1B Lucas Duda
- SS Jose Reyes
- C Travis d’Arnaud
- SP Jacob deGrom
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Padres won two out of three against the Mets back in May at Citi Field.
- The Mets and Padres split a four game series at Petco Park last season.
- Petco Park hasn’t been too kind to the Mets, who are just 16-26 since the park opened in 2004 and haven’t won a series there since 2011.
- deGrom is 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA in three career starts against the Padres.
- Richard is 2-3 with a 4.17 ERA in seven career starts against the Mets.
- After resting yesterday, Asdrubal Cabrera, Yoenis Cespedes, and Travis d’Arnaud are back in the Mets’ lineup. Cabrera will play third base and bat second, Cespedes will play left field and bat third, and d’Arnaud will bat eighth and catch.