The New York Mets (46-51) bounced back from a tough loss by picking up a 5-3 win over the San Diego Padres (43-56). Jacob deGrom was great again, tossing eight strong innings to record his eighth consecutive victory. The Mets will look to build off the momentum of that performance as they continue their series with the Padres tonight. First pitch for the second game of this four game set is scheduled for 10:10 pm at Petco Park.

The Mets will send right hander Seth Lugo (4-2, 4.05 ERA) to the mound tonight. Lugo pitched very well in his last start, allowing one run in 6.2 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals last Thursday, but he didn’t factor in the decision. The Mets ended up picking a walk off win in that game, defeating the Cardinals 3-2. The Padres will counter with rookie right hander Kyle Lloyd. Lloyd, who is 7-6 with a 4.18 ERA in 20 minor league starts this season, is set to make his big league debut tonight in place of Jhoulys Chacin. Chacin, who was scheduled to start tonight, will instead start tomorrow after his back flared up in pre-game warmups.

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Curtis Granderson 3B Asdrubal Cabrera LF Yoenis Cespedes RF Jay Bruce 2B T.J. Rivera 1B Lucas Duda SS Jose Reyes C Travis d’Arnaud SP Seth Lugo

Pre-Game Notes: