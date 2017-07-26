The New York Mets (47-51) have come out of the All Star Break playing well, winning eight of their last 12 games. That stretch includes two consecutive wins over the San Diego Padres (43-57), but it hasn’t done much to boost the team’s playoff chances. The Mets remain four games below the .500 mark and nine games out of the second wild card spot, so they remain committed to being sellers at the trade deadline. The next chance to showcase their merchandise comes tonight, when they continue their series in San Diego. First pitch for the third game of this four game set is scheduled for 10:10 pm at Petco Park.
The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (2-3, 4.67 ERA) to the mound tonight. Matz has struggled of late, including his last start against the Oakland A’s last Friday, when he allowed three runs on nine hits in five innings of work. The Mets ended up bailing out Matz by rallying for a 7-5 win, leaving the lefty with a no decision. The Padres will counter with right hander Jhoulys Chacin (9-7, 4.26 ERA), who was originally scheduled to start last night before a back flareup on Monday led San Diego to bump him back a day. Chacin earned his ninth win of the year in his last start, limiting the San Francisco Giants to two runs in six innings last Thursday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Michael Conforto
- 3B Asdrubal Cabrera
- LF Yoenis Cespedes
- RF Jay Bruce
- 2B Wilmer Flores
- 1B Lucas Duda
- SS Jose Reyes
- C Rene Rivera
- SP Steven Matz
Pre-Game Notes:
- Matz has faced the Padres once before, carrying a no hitter into the eighth inning to beat them last August.
- Chacin got beaten up by the Mets back on May 23, giving up seven runs in just two thirds of an inning to suffer a loss.
- After leaving last night’s game early Yoenis Cespedes is back in the Mets’ lineup. Cespedes will bat third and play left field.
- Wilmer Flores will start at second base tonight, giving T.J. Rivera a breather, and bat fifth.
- Rene Rivera will catch tonight, giving Travis d’Arnaud a day off, and bat eighth.
- With a win tonight the Mets can secure a rare series victory in San Diego. The Mets have only won one series at Petco Park since the ballpark opened in 2004.