The New York Mets (47-51) have come out of the All Star Break playing well, winning eight of their last 12 games. That stretch includes two consecutive wins over the San Diego Padres (43-57), but it hasn’t done much to boost the team’s playoff chances. The Mets remain four games below the .500 mark and nine games out of the second wild card spot, so they remain committed to being sellers at the trade deadline. The next chance to showcase their merchandise comes tonight, when they continue their series in San Diego. First pitch for the third game of this four game set is scheduled for 10:10 pm at Petco Park.

The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (2-3, 4.67 ERA) to the mound tonight. Matz has struggled of late, including his last start against the Oakland A’s last Friday, when he allowed three runs on nine hits in five innings of work. The Mets ended up bailing out Matz by rallying for a 7-5 win, leaving the lefty with a no decision. The Padres will counter with right hander Jhoulys Chacin (9-7, 4.26 ERA), who was originally scheduled to start last night before a back flareup on Monday led San Diego to bump him back a day. Chacin earned his ninth win of the year in his last start, limiting the San Francisco Giants to two runs in six innings last Thursday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Michael Conforto 3B Asdrubal Cabrera LF Yoenis Cespedes RF Jay Bruce 2B Wilmer Flores 1B Lucas Duda SS Jose Reyes C Rene Rivera SP Steven Matz

Pre-Game Notes: