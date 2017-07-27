After winning their first two games on the road, the New York Mets (47-52) hit a stumbling block last night. Steven Matz had another rough start, giving up six runs in three innings to lose to the San Diego Padres (44-57). Despite the loss, the Mets still have a chance to secure a series victory as they wrap up their four game set with the Padres tonight. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 9:10 pm at Petco Park.
The Mets will send rookie right hander Chris Flexen to the mound tonight. Flexen, who is 6-1 with a 1.76 ERA in 10 starts for AA Binghamton, will take the rotation spot of Zack Wheeler. Wheeler recently landed on the disabled list with a stress reaction in his right arm. The Padres will counter with righty Luis Perdomo (4-5, 4.71 ERA). Perdomo allowed four runs (one earned) in his last start against the San Francisco Giants last Saturday but didn’t factor in the decision. The Padres went on to lose the game 5-4.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Michael Conforto
- SS Asdrubal Cabrera
- LF Yoenis Cespedes
- 1B Jay Bruce
- 2B Wilmer Flores
- RF Curtis Granderson
- C Travis d’Arnaud
- 3B Matt Reynolds
- SP Chris Flexen
Pre-Game Notes:
- Perdomo hasn’t faced the Mets since 2009, when he allowed a run in an inning of relief work in his only career appearance against them.
- After resting last night, Travis d’Arnaud is back in the Mets’ lineup. d’Arnaud will catch and bat seventh.
- With Lucas Duda being traded, Jay Bruce will play first base tonight and bat cleanup.
- With Bruce at first base, the Mets will give Curtis Granderson a start in right field. Granderson will bat sixth.
- The Mets will give Jose Reyes a day off today. Asdrubal Cabrera will slide back to shortstop and bat second while Matt Reynolds will play third base and bat eighth.
- Tonight is the final regular season meeting between the Mets and Padres. The season series is currently tied at three games a piece.