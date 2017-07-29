There are now only two games left for the New York Mets (48-53) before Monday’s trade deadline, and it should be an interesting ride to get there. The Mets made some headlines during last night’s win over the Seattle Mariners (51-53) when they acquired reliever A.J. Ramos from the Miami Marlins for a pair of prospects. That figures to be the only buying the Mets do this weekend, leaving the next two days against the Mariners as a final showcase for their trade chips. First pitch for the middle game of this three game set is scheduled for 4:10 pm at Safeco Field.
The Mets will send right hander Jacob deGrom (12-3, 3.30 ERA) to the mound tonight. deGrom has won eight consecutive starts, including his last turn on Monday when he limited the San Diego Padres to two runs in eight innings of work. The Mariners will counter with right hander Yovani Gallardo (4-7, 5.58 ERA). Gallardo was decent in his last start, limiting the New York Yankees to three runs in five innings of work, but did not factor in the decision. The Mariners would go on to lose the game 6-4.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- LF Michael Conforto
- 3B Asdrubal Cabrera
- RF Jay Bruce
- DH Yoenis Cespedes
- 2B Neil Walker
- CF Curtis Granderson
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- SS Jose Reyes
- C Travis d’Arnaud
Pre-Game Notes:
- deGrom has only faced the Mariners once, allowing one run in seven innings of work to pick up a win against them in 2014.
- deGrom can tie Frank Viola’s franchise record for consecutive wins if he can earn a win his ninth straight start today.
- Gallardo is 4-3 with a 3.19 ERA in 10 career starts against the Mets, but he hasn’t faced them since being traded away from the Milwaukee Brewers following the 2014 season.
- The Mets will use Yoenis Cespedes as the designated hitter today, giving him a break from fielding. Cespedes will bat cleanup.
- Travis d’Arnaud is back in the lineup after getting the night off. d’Arnaud will catch and bat ninth.