There are now only two games left for the New York Mets (48-53) before Monday’s trade deadline, and it should be an interesting ride to get there. The Mets made some headlines during last night’s win over the Seattle Mariners (51-53) when they acquired reliever A.J. Ramos from the Miami Marlins for a pair of prospects. That figures to be the only buying the Mets do this weekend, leaving the next two days against the Mariners as a final showcase for their trade chips. First pitch for the middle game of this three game set is scheduled for 4:10 pm at Safeco Field.

The Mets will send right hander Jacob deGrom (12-3, 3.30 ERA) to the mound tonight. deGrom has won eight consecutive starts, including his last turn on Monday when he limited the San Diego Padres to two runs in eight innings of work. The Mariners will counter with right hander Yovani Gallardo (4-7, 5.58 ERA). Gallardo was decent in his last start, limiting the New York Yankees to three runs in five innings of work, but did not factor in the decision. The Mariners would go on to lose the game 6-4.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

LF Michael Conforto 3B Asdrubal Cabrera RF Jay Bruce DH Yoenis Cespedes 2B Neil Walker CF Curtis Granderson 1B Wilmer Flores SS Jose Reyes C Travis d’Arnaud

Pre-Game Notes: