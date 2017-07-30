All good things must come to an end, and the New York Mets (48-54) experienced that yesterday. Jacob deGrom’s eight start winning streak was snapped by the Seattle Mariners (52-53), who picked up a 3-2 win over the Mets yesterday afternoon to even the three game series at one a piece. The Mets and Mariners will wrap up their three game set this afternoon, a game that could be the final one for several New York players with tomorrow’s trade deadline looming. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 4:10 pm at Safeco Park.
The Mets will send right hander Seth Lugo (5-2, 4.10 ERA) to the mound tonight. Lugo picked up his fifth win of the year in his last start, allowing four runs (three earned) in six innings to top the San Diego Padres last Tuesday. The Mariners will counter with their best performing starter, lefty James Paxton (10-3, 2.84 ERA). Paxton was also victorious in his last start, tossing seven shutout innings to defeat the Boston Red Sox last Monday.
Local Coverage:
Television: WPIX
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Michael Conforto
- SS Jose Reyes
- LF Yoenis Cespedes
- DH Jay Bruce
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- 2B Neil Walker
- RF Curtis Granderson
- C Travis d’Arnaud
- 3B Matt Reynolds
Pre-Game Notes:
- Neither team has faced the opposing starter before.
- The Mets will have Jay Bruce serve as the designated hitter today, giving him a defensive breather before a day off tomorrow. Bruce will remain in the cleanup spot.
- Asdrubal Cabrera asked for a day off, according to manager Terry Collins, and will get one. Matt Reynolds will man third base this afternoon and bat ninth.
- A.J. Ramos has arrived in Seattle and was added to the active roster with the intention of using him in today’s game. There has’t been a roster move announced yet for Ramos.
- Today is the Mets’ final game in the month of July. New York is 11-12 in 23 games so far this month.