All good things must come to an end, and the New York Mets (48-54) experienced that yesterday. Jacob deGrom’s eight start winning streak was snapped by the Seattle Mariners (52-53), who picked up a 3-2 win over the Mets yesterday afternoon to even the three game series at one a piece. The Mets and Mariners will wrap up their three game set this afternoon, a game that could be the final one for several New York players with tomorrow’s trade deadline looming. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 4:10 pm at Safeco Park.

The Mets will send right hander Seth Lugo (5-2, 4.10 ERA) to the mound tonight. Lugo picked up his fifth win of the year in his last start, allowing four runs (three earned) in six innings to top the San Diego Padres last Tuesday. The Mariners will counter with their best performing starter, lefty James Paxton (10-3, 2.84 ERA). Paxton was also victorious in his last start, tossing seven shutout innings to defeat the Boston Red Sox last Monday.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Michael Conforto SS Jose Reyes LF Yoenis Cespedes DH Jay Bruce 1B Wilmer Flores 2B Neil Walker RF Curtis Granderson C Travis d’Arnaud 3B Matt Reynolds

Pre-Game Notes: