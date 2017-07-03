Quantcast
7/3/17 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals
Posted by on July 3, 2017

The New York Mets (38-43) had a downer on Sunday, dropping the finale of their weekend set with the Philadelphia Phillies 7-1. That loss wasn’t all bad for the Mets, who have still won seven of their last nine games and remain 9.5 games back of a playoff spot. The Mets will look to make a move in the division by playing well at the start of a six game road trip tonight, with the first three of those games coming against the National League East leading Washington Nationals (48-34). First pitch for the opener of this series is scheduled for 6:05 pm at Nationals Park.

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 01: Lucas Duda #21 of the New York Mets follows through on a fourth inning home run against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on July 1, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (2-1, 2.67 ERA) to the mound tonight. Matz won his last start, tossing seven shutout innings to beat the Miami Marlins last Wednesday. The Nationals will counter with right hander Stephen Strasburg (9-2, 3.51 ERA). Strasburg also earned a win his last time out, allowing three runs in seven innings to beat the Chicago Cubs last Wednesday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

  1. SS Jose Reyes
  2. 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
  3. LF Yoenis Cespedes
  4. RF Jay Bruce
  5. 3B T.J. Rivera
  6. 1B Lucas Duda
  7. C Travis d’Arnaud
  8. CF Brandon Nimmo
  9. SP Steven Matz

Pre-Game Notes:

  • The Mets are just 3-7 against the Nationals this season, including dropping three out of four at Citi Field when the two teams last met in mid-June.
  • The Mets did win two out of three against Washington at Nationals Park on the last weekend of April.
  • Matz is 0-1 against the Nationals this season after allowing four runs in seven innings pitched back on June 16th.
  • Strasburg is 1-1 with a 3.65 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season.
  • Curtis Granderson (hip) is out of the lineup for a second straight game. Brandon Nimmo will play center field and bat eighth.

