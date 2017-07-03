The New York Mets (38-43) had a downer on Sunday, dropping the finale of their weekend set with the Philadelphia Phillies 7-1. That loss wasn’t all bad for the Mets, who have still won seven of their last nine games and remain 9.5 games back of a playoff spot. The Mets will look to make a move in the division by playing well at the start of a six game road trip tonight, with the first three of those games coming against the National League East leading Washington Nationals (48-34). First pitch for the opener of this series is scheduled for 6:05 pm at Nationals Park.

The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (2-1, 2.67 ERA) to the mound tonight. Matz won his last start, tossing seven shutout innings to beat the Miami Marlins last Wednesday. The Nationals will counter with right hander Stephen Strasburg (9-2, 3.51 ERA). Strasburg also earned a win his last time out, allowing three runs in seven innings to beat the Chicago Cubs last Wednesday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

SS Jose Reyes 2B Asdrubal Cabrera LF Yoenis Cespedes RF Jay Bruce 3B T.J. Rivera 1B Lucas Duda C Travis d’Arnaud CF Brandon Nimmo SP Steven Matz

Pre-Game Notes: