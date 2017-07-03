The New York Mets (38-43) had a downer on Sunday, dropping the finale of their weekend set with the Philadelphia Phillies 7-1. That loss wasn’t all bad for the Mets, who have still won seven of their last nine games and remain 9.5 games back of a playoff spot. The Mets will look to make a move in the division by playing well at the start of a six game road trip tonight, with the first three of those games coming against the National League East leading Washington Nationals (48-34). First pitch for the opener of this series is scheduled for 6:05 pm at Nationals Park.
The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (2-1, 2.67 ERA) to the mound tonight. Matz won his last start, tossing seven shutout innings to beat the Miami Marlins last Wednesday. The Nationals will counter with right hander Stephen Strasburg (9-2, 3.51 ERA). Strasburg also earned a win his last time out, allowing three runs in seven innings to beat the Chicago Cubs last Wednesday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- SS Jose Reyes
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- LF Yoenis Cespedes
- RF Jay Bruce
- 3B T.J. Rivera
- 1B Lucas Duda
- C Travis d’Arnaud
- CF Brandon Nimmo
- SP Steven Matz
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets are just 3-7 against the Nationals this season, including dropping three out of four at Citi Field when the two teams last met in mid-June.
- The Mets did win two out of three against Washington at Nationals Park on the last weekend of April.
- Matz is 0-1 against the Nationals this season after allowing four runs in seven innings pitched back on June 16th.
- Strasburg is 1-1 with a 3.65 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season.
- Curtis Granderson (hip) is out of the lineup for a second straight game. Brandon Nimmo will play center field and bat eighth.