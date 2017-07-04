The New York Mets (38-44) had some late inning heroics go for naught last night in a 3-2 loss to the Washington Nationals (49-34). Curtis Granderson played the role of temporary hero by launching a pinch hit two run homer in the ninth inning, but the tie didn’t even last a half inning as Ryan Raburn dunked a walk off single in front of Yoenis Cespedes in the bottom of the ninth. The Mets will have just over 12 hours to get over this loss before they continue their series with the Nationals this morning. First pitch for the Independence Day matinee is scheduled for 11:05 am at Nationals Park.
The Mets will send right hander Seth Lugo (3-1, 3.55 ERA) to the mound tonight. Lugo won his last start, allowing three runs (two earned) in six innings to defeat the Miami Marlins last Thursday. The Nationals will counter with struggling right hander Joe Ross (4-3, 5.12 ERA). Ross pitched better in his last start, limiting the Chicago Cubs to two runs in 6.2 inning last Thursday, but did not factor in the decision. The Nationals went on to lose that game 5-4.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- SS Jose Reyes
- LF Curtis Granderson
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- RF Jay Bruce
- 3B T.J. Rivera
- 1B Lucas Duda
- C Rene Rivera
- CF Brandon Nimmo
- SP Seth Lugo
Pre-Game Notes:
- Lugo has faced the Nationals once this season, allowing four runs (three earned) in 6.2 innings to suffer a loss on June 17th.
- Ross is 0-1 with a 6.30 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season.
- Yoenis Cespedes is out of the lineup today after developing hamstring cramps last night. Granderson takes his place in left field today, returning to the lineup after a two game absence, and will bat second.
- Travis d’Arnaud will get the day off today after catching last night. Rene Rivera will catch and bat eighth.
- The 11:05 am start time is the earliest the Mets have played a game since July 4th, 1969, when they played the first game of a doubleheader with the Pittsburgh Pirates at 10:30 am at Forbes Field.