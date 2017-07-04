The New York Mets (38-44) had some late inning heroics go for naught last night in a 3-2 loss to the Washington Nationals (49-34). Curtis Granderson played the role of temporary hero by launching a pinch hit two run homer in the ninth inning, but the tie didn’t even last a half inning as Ryan Raburn dunked a walk off single in front of Yoenis Cespedes in the bottom of the ninth. The Mets will have just over 12 hours to get over this loss before they continue their series with the Nationals this morning. First pitch for the Independence Day matinee is scheduled for 11:05 am at Nationals Park.

The Mets will send right hander Seth Lugo (3-1, 3.55 ERA) to the mound tonight. Lugo won his last start, allowing three runs (two earned) in six innings to defeat the Miami Marlins last Thursday. The Nationals will counter with struggling right hander Joe Ross (4-3, 5.12 ERA). Ross pitched better in his last start, limiting the Chicago Cubs to two runs in 6.2 inning last Thursday, but did not factor in the decision. The Nationals went on to lose that game 5-4.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

SS Jose Reyes LF Curtis Granderson 2B Asdrubal Cabrera RF Jay Bruce 3B T.J. Rivera 1B Lucas Duda C Rene Rivera CF Brandon Nimmo SP Seth Lugo

Pre-Game Notes: