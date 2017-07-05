The New York Mets (38-45) have fallen into a predictable pattern this season: one step forward, two steps back. After winning seven of eight games to pull within four games of the .500 mark, the Mets have gone backwards by losing three consecutive games. The last two of those losses have come at the hands of the Washington Nationals (51-34), putting the Mets 11.5 games back in the National League East and likely burying them for good there. The Mets still have faint wild card hopes, but in order to brighten them they will need to start winning again, beginning by salvaging the series finale tonight. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:05 pm at Nationals Park.
The Mets will send red hot right hander Jacob deGrom (8-3, 3.55 ERA) to the mound tonight. deGrom won his fourth consecutive start his last time out, allowing one run in seven innings to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies last Friday. The Nationals will counter with struggling righty Tanner Roark (6-6, 5.27 ERA). Roark got knocked out early in his last outing, allowing three runs in three innings to lose to the St. Louis Cardinals last Friday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Curtis Granderson
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- LF Yoenis Cespedes
- RF Jay Bruce
- 3B T.J. Rivera
- 1B Lucas Duda
- SS Jose Reyes
- C Travis d’Arnaud
- SP Jacob deGrom
Pre-Game Notes:
- deGrom is 4-0 with a 0.84 ERA over his last four starts, recording 31 strikeouts in 32 innings pitched.
- deGrom is 2-1 with a 2.61 ERA in three starts against the Nationals this season.
- Roark has faced the Mets once this season, giving up three runs in 6.2 innings back on April 21st, but did not factor in the decision.
- After missing the last three games with a hip issue, Curtis Granderson is back in the Mets’ lineup. Granderson will play center field and bat leadoff.
- Yoenis Cespedes is back in the lineup after sitting out yesterday as a precaution due to hamstring cramps. Cespedes will play left field and bat third.
- T.J. Rivera is in the lineup after exiting yesterday’s game with cramps in both legs. Rivera will play third base and bat fifth.