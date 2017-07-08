Even though Jacob deGrom wasn’t at his best last night, the New York Mets (39-45) found a way to pick up their best pitcher. The Mets scored six runs last night and hung on for a 6-5 win over the St. Louis Cardinals (41-45) to snap a three game losing streak. The two teams will be back at it this afternoon as they continue their weekend set. First pitch for the middle game of this three game series is scheduled for 4:10 pm at Busch Stadium.
The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (3-5, 5.01 ERA) to the mound today. Wheeler struggled in his first start back from the disabled list, lasting only 3.2 innings and giving up two runs (both unearned) against the Philadelphia Phillies last Saturday. The Mets picked up Wheeler by rallying for a 7-6 win to save him from a loss. The Cardinals will counter with veteran right hander Adam Wainwright (9-5, 5.48 ERA). Wainwright got beaten up by the Miami Marlins in his last start, giving up six runs in five innings of work, but still got a win after the Cardinals gave him 14 runs of support on Monday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Curtis Granderson
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- LF Yoenis Cespedes
- RF Jay Bruce
- 3B T.J. Rivera
- 1B Lucas Duda
- SS Jose Reyes
- C Travis d’Arnaud
- SP Zack Wheeler
Pre-Game Notes:
- Wheeler has never faced the Cardinals before.
- Wainwright is 3-5 with a 5.03 ERA in 11 career appearances (including nine starts) against the Mets.
- Wainwright has fared better at Busch Stadium this season, going 6-1 with a 3.42 ERA in nine home starts compared to a 3-4 record with an ERA of 8.36 in eight road starts.
- The Mets have activated outfielder Michael Conforto from the 10 day disabled list. Outfielder Brandon Nimmo was placed on the disabled list with a partially collapsed lung to make room for Conforto on the active roster.
- Jose Reyes is red hot, batting .371 with two homers and five RBI’s over the last two weeks.