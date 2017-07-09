After losing 4-1 to the St. Louis Cardinals (42-45) yesterday, the New York Mets (39-46) have now split the first two games of their three game set. The Mets got a good start from Zack Wheeler, who allowed two runs in six innings of work, but couldn’t give him enough run support thanks to a good effort from Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis bullpens. With today’s game wrapping up the first half, both teams will look to secure the rubber game and end the half on a winning note. First pitch for the series finale is scheduled for 2:15 pm at Busch Stadium.

The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (2-1, 2.12 ERA) to the mound this afternoon. Matz delivered a strong performance in his last start, tossing seven shutout innings against the Washington Nationals last Monday, but did not factor in the decision. The Nationals ended up walking off with a 3-2 win in that game. The Cardinals will counter with right hander Lance Lynn (6-6, 3.87 ERA). Lynn lost his last start, allowing four runs (two earned) in 5.1 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks last Tuesday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

SS Jose Reyes CF Michael Conforto LF Yoenis Cespedes RF Jay Bruce 2B Wilmer Flores 1B Lucas Duda C Rene Rivera 3B Matt Reynolds SP Steven Matz

Pre-Game Notes: